Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan steps down as special assistant to CM Punjab

Former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan. Photo: PID/ File

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has stepped down from her position, Geo News reported Friday.

Her resignation has been duly accepted by the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, a notification issued by the Punjab CM's Office confirmed.

"Chief Minister has been pleased to accept the enclosed resignation tendered by Ms Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information," the statement read. "Further necessary action may be taken accordingly."



Prior to assuming the charge as CM Punjab's aide, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appointed Dr Firdous as the special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting in April 2019. She had replaced Fawad Chaudhry, who at that time was the minister of science and technology.

