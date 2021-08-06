Pakistan reports COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.18%

Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has shared numbers that show Pakistan's coronavirus cases have refused to decrease by a significant amount over the past couple of days.

The NCOC in a tweet, stated that in the past 24 hours alone, 4,745 positive coronavirus cases have been reported out of a total of 57,981 people who were tested for the infection.

This brings Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio to 8.18%.

The NCOC also reported that 67 people passed away from the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths to 23,702.

Pakistan COVID-19 cases graph.

On Thursday, Pakistan had reported a positivity ratio of 9.06% for the first time in three months, indicating a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

Sindh is currently undergoing a lockdown till August 8, while the Punjab and AJK governments, too, have imposed a partial lockdown. Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan and Faisalabad are the cities in Punjab that are currently under lockdown.