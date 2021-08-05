Comedian Louis CK returns after sexual misconduct scandal

Louis C.K on Wednesday announced his first tour since admitting in 2017 to sexual misconduct.
The former star of TV comedy “Louie” announced dates on his website starting in mid-August in New York City and running through to December. He will also perform in Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Romania in early 2022.
According to Reuters, his TV shows, a comedy special and a movie were dropped as Hollywood distanced itself at the height of the #MeToo movement that calls out inappropriate behavior by powerful men.
C.K. did a handful of small gigs in New York comedy clubs in late 2018 but was met with protests and walk-outs by women. Some other celebrities, including Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, supported his right to a second chance.