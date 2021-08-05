Murtaza Wahab replaces Laeeq Ahmed as KMC administrator

Barrister Murtaza Wahab replaced Laeeq Ahmed as the KMC administrator. File photo

KARACHI: Adviser to the chief minister of Sindh Barrister Murtaza Wahab has replaced Laeeq Ahmed as the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) administrator with immediate effect on Thursday.

The new appointment was announced by the Local Government Department through a notification, stating that Wahab has been appointed as the new KMC administrator in accordance with the relevant sections of the Sindh Local Government Act-2013 and the decision of the Sindh Cabinet.

Later, Wahab thanked PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and CM Shah for appointing him as the administrator, in a recent post on his official Twitter account.

"I am grateful to Chairman Bilawal, President Zardari, Adi Faryal & CM Sindh for giving me the opportunity to serve my city. It is an honour for me & my entire family & Insha’Allah I will do my best to serve Karachi," he wrote.

Oath-taking ceremony

In the meantime, four elected members of the assembly took oaths as new ministers in a ceremony at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail administered the oaths in the presence of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The newly sworn-in ministers include Sajid Jokhio, Giyan Chand Esrani, Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi, and Jam Khan Shoro.

Several PTI members were present at the oath-taking ceremony while some of the PPP leaders also attended the ceremony as per CM Shah's advice.

Cabinet reshuffle

Fayyaz But, Manzoor Hussain Wassan and Rasool Bux Chandio were appointed as the CM’s aides during the ceremony.

Moreover, CM Shah also appointed 15 PPP leaders as his special assistants. Those appointed as special assistants include Asif Khan, Iqbal Sandh, Ali Ahmed Jan, Salman Murad, Saghir Qureshi from Hyderabad and Arslan Sheikh from Sukkur and others.

The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department Sindh (Cabinet Section) issued a notification containing the list of new special assistants.

These officials are said to be fulfilling responsibilities in LG institutions, said a source.

Sources had earlier told Geo News that changes regarding the designations of cabinet members are likely to be made today.

The Sindh government reportedly decided to make changes to the cabinet following mutual consultations between party leaders had reported, Geo News reported Wednesday.