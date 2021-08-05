File photo of Pakistan ve New Zealand match.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday released the schedule of much-awaited New Zealand's tour to Pakistan.

It will be the first tour of New Zealand's cricket team to Pakistan in 18 years, with the first ODI match slated to take place on September 17 at Rawalpindi. The Black Caps last visited Pakistan in November 2003.

According to the PCB, New Zealand will play three ODIs and five T20Is during the visit. The three ODIs will be part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs, confirmed both boards.

Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will be the venue of the 17, 19 and 21 September ODIs, while the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will stage the five T20Is from September 25 to October 3, as per the PCB's press release.

Pakistan and New Zealand will both have high stakes in the T20I series as both teams will be looking to grab the third spot in the ICC T20I Team Rankings.

New Zealand, the ICC World Test Championship winners, will return to Pakistan next year to play Test matches.

Expressed his excitement at the Kiwis touring Pakistan for the first time in more than a decade-and-a-half, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief David said, "We’re very much looking forward to returning to Pakistan for the start of their home international season.”

"New Zealand was the first country outside India to tour Pakistan and we share a close relationship with the PCB. It’s great that, after such a difficult time for Pakistan, international cricket is again being played in the country," he added.

Pak vs NZ: Series schedule

11 Sep – Arrival in Islamabad

12-14 Sep – Room isolation

15-16 Sep – Training/practice/intra-squad match

17 Sep – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

19 Sep – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

21 Sep – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

25 Sep – 1st T20I, Lahore

26 Sep – 2nd T20I, Lahore

29 Sep – 3rd T20I, Lahore

1 Oct – 4th T20I, Lahore

3 Oct – 5th T20I, Lahore