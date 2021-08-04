Karachi man admits to raping, killing six-year-old

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The main suspect in the rape and murder of a minor girl in the port city's Korangi area, has confessed to the crime.
"I had abducted the girl (six-year-old) on July 27 and killed her later out of fear," the suspect, Zakir aka Antola, said on Wednesday, when he was presented before a judicial magistrate.
The suspect further said he had thrown the girl's body in a garbage dump after raping and murdering her. Following his confession, the magistrate sent Zakir on judicial remand.
The girl's body was found wrapped in a thick mat at 6am on Wednesday last week. Investigators had said the post-mortem of the girl showed she was raped and her neck had snapped.
In his statement to the police, Zakir — who claimed to be intoxicated at the time of the crime — said he put the girl in a rickshaw at around 11:30pm and drove it for an hour.
He said he took the girl to the Sunday bazaar ground at around 12:30am in Korangi. The victim was still alive and semi-conscious after he had raped her, according to the statement.
She "suddenly jumped and broke her neck", he told police.
The suspect confessed that had he thrown the girl in a garbage dump, after which he went home and told his wife that he had been busy with a ride.
Police said that the suspect purchased a ticket to Multan and went home to get his clothes. He called his wife and said he wanted to escape from Karachi along with his children.