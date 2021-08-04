 
Wed Aug 04, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 4, 2021

DHA removes animals from Shahid Afridi's house

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Aug 04, 2021
Shahid Afridi. File photo
KARACHI: Taking action on the complaints lodged by the local residents, the authorities have removed animals from the house of former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in Karachi on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

The residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) have filed a complaint over former national cricket team captain Shahid Afridi keeping animals at his house.

Having received complaints from citizens, the DHA administration got the animals removed from Afridi's house. The authorities also said they had asked the former cricketer to remove other supplies for livestock from his house.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afridi had a lion at his house in 2018 as well. On a complaint by citizens, the Wildlife Department had launched an inquiry into it.

