A man wearing a facemask walks along a deserted street during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Azad Kashmir on March 29, 2020. — AFP

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government on Tuesday announced a partial lockdown in the region to curb the recent surge in COVID- 19 cases.

According to the notification, the markets and trade centres falling under the AJK jurisdiction will observe two safe days, on Saturdays and Sundays, and will be allowed to remain open till 8pm during the regular days.

Moreover, restaurants have been barred from offering dine-in services; they can offer open-air dining and take away services till 10pm during the lockdown.

Similarly, indoor wedding ceremonies and public gatherings are also prohibited, starting August 8. However, outdoor events with a maximum of 400 guests will be exempt from the rule.

All the dargahs within the region have been closed for the public, the notification added.



It further stated orders pertaining to public and private offices in AJK, under which only 50% staff will be allowed in the offices. The same is allowed for public transportation, which can only operate on a 50% passenger capacity basis.

According to data shared on the national coronavirus dashboard, the region reported 143 new cases and five deaths on August 2.



