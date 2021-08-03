Pakistan imposes fresh curbs on incoming air travellers

Passengers walk after their arrival at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on January 31, 2020. — AFP/File

Pakistan has imposed fresh curbs on incoming passengers, a new travel advisory from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said Tuesday, as the fourth coronavirus wave takes hold in the country.



All inbound passengers of age six years and above will be required to possess a valid negative PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, the CAA said in the new travel advisory.

"All arriving passengers of age 6 years and above will be tested through rapid antigen testing upon arrival in Pakistan," the travel advisory said.

Positive testing passengers between the age of six and 12 years will be home quarantined under the supervision of concerned authorities, it said.

"Positive testing passengers above 12 years of age will be quarantined at a designated facility as per procedure already in vogue," the travel advisory said.

"Considering the volatile nature of the COVID-19 situation, any or all arriving passengers may also be subjected to additional stipulations as mandated by the relevant health authorities upon arrival in Pakistan," the advisory added.