Suspect's DNA matches samples in Maham's rape, murder case

Suspect confessed to raping and killing the minor girl, claim police. Representational image

KARACHI: The DNA sample of the accused matched to those collected from the victim during the probe into the case pertaining to the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Korangi.

According to the police, six-year-old Maham was found wrapped in a mat from a garbage dump in Korangi in the wee hours of July 28.

Later, the autopsy report of the girl confirmed that she was raped and her neck was broken.



The police claim that the suspect, Zakir, who is a rickshaw driver has also confessed to raping and murdering Maham, reported Geo News on Saturday.

The police had cited Zakir’s confessional statement as saying that he carried the girl in his rickshaw at around 11.30 on the night of July 29, and raped her at the site of a Sunday bazaar, present at a distance of an hour from the spot he picked the girl up.

The rape and murder

The six-year-old was raped and killed in Karachi last week. Her body was found in a dumpster in the city, SSP Korangi Shahjahan Khan had said.

The police official said doctors in the preliminary medical report found that the girl, who lived in Korangi, was raped before being murdered.

SSP Khan said the girl came out of her house to play at 9pm the night before, but when she did not come back home, the family approached the police and registered a case, at around 12am.

Murtaza Wahab lauds police for swift action

Meanwhile, the Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab appreciated Korangi Police for solving the case swiftly. He said that he hopes that the ‘rapist’ gets a strict penalization for the heinous act.

In a video statement issued over the matter, Wahab said that everyone has to play their role as an element of the society and keep a keen eye on their surroundings so that no more such cases occur.

He offered his condolences to the victim’s parents and said that he was deeply aggrieved over the loss.