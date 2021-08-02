Mobile vaccination campaigns gain popularity as COVID-19 cases rise

Following the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Sindh government has decided to start door-to-door vaccination services in Karachi while the Punjab government has added three more districts to its ongoing Mobile Vaccination Campaign.

Sindh government spokesman Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the first mobile vaccination van in Karachi on Monday as door-to-door vaccination services are starting in one district of Karachi from tomorrow (August 3).

Efforts are being made to start mobile vaccination in all districts of the city soon, said Murtaza Wahab. He added that mobile vaccination services would make life easier for all citizens.

The number of people getting vaccinated against coronavirus has increased in the last few days as on August 1, 211,000 people were vaccinated in Sindh, Murtaza Wahab said.

Mobile Vaccination Campaign for Punjab

The Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab, Sarah Aslam, also announced that three more districts are being added to the special door-to-door social mobilization campaign.

The newly added districts include Sialkot, Gujrat, and Sargodha.

The campaign is running from July 26 to August 14th, announced Sarah Aslam. Within the campaign, citizens will be vaccinated at their doorsteps at the union council level.

Sarah Aslam added that the healthcare department has also devised a plan for vaccinating the mourners in Majalis and Jaloos for Muharram.

She also instructed the public to adhere to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible, adding that it is the only key to cope with the Delta variant.

She added that the Delta variant is likely to be one of the dominant strains of COVID-19 in Pakistan and across the world.