Sindh permits SHOs to take action against SOPs' violations

Policemen order shopkeepers to close their shops after authorities imposed evening lockdowns amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Karachi on July 26, 2021. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Sindh Home Department said Monday station house officers (SHO) could now take action against SOPs' violators as the province imposes restrictions to curb COVID-19's spread.

The home department, in an amended notification, said police inspectors could take action against those involved in violating the government's mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) at offices, industries, and shops.

The police officials have been allowed to take action under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, the notification said.

The powers were earlier restricted to deputy and assistant commissioners.

“Beside Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Labour Officers concerned as well as personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies not below the rank of Inspector Police (or equivalent rank for other LEAs), the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars and Officers Incharge of Police Stations are also empowered under section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VII of 2015) to take any legal action on any act in contravention of this (original/amended) order or directions/notices issued thereunder and including action under section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code 1860," it said.

The development comes after the Sindh government had imposed province-wide restrictions to curb coronavirus following a surge in cases due to the Delta variant.