COVID-19 claims 40 more lives, infects over 4800 people in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: At least 40 more patients of COVID-19 died overnight and 4,858 new cases emerged across the country, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed on Monday.

According to the latest statistics of NCOC, 56,414 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 4,858 were confirmed to be positive.

The rate of positive cases in the country is 8.61%, which is the highest positivity rate since May 17, said that official portal.

The number of deaths has risen to 23,462 and the total number of cases has reached 1,039,965.





In addition to this, 1,316 patients have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 943,020 while the number of active cases is 73,213.

As per a province-wise breakdown, the total number of cases in Sindh are 385,414, 144,848 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 357,735 in Punjab, 88,093 in Islamabad, 30,502 in Balochistan, 24,891 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 8,212 in Gilgit-Baltistan.