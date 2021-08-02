Ariana Grande gives a gentle reminder to fans to get vaccinated against Covid-19

Web Desk

‘Vaxxed and masked’ Ariana Grande gave a gentle reminder to her millions of fans to get their vaccines against coronavirus if they are eligible as the virus is not yet over.



Sharing her selfie in mask, the Rain on Me singer said “vaxxed n masked” followed by a heart emoji.



The singer also urged her fans to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

Ariana said “This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over!”.

“Sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far... we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants.

"Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!”, the pop singer continued.

Any person age 12 or older is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in America.

