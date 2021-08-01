PTI secures three more seats in AJK Legislative Assembly

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing an election campaign rally in Tarar Khel, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 23, 2021. — Twitter/PTI/File

MUZAFFARABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission announced on Sunday that the PTI has won three reserved seats for women, taking its total number of seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly to 29.

PPP and PML-N were able to bag one women's reserved seat each. All five women candidates won unopposed.

From PTI Imtiaz Naseem, Sabeha Sadique, Kausar Taqdees Gilani emerged victorious, while from PPP Nabila Ayub and from PML-N Nasaran Abbasi were the winning candidates.

A total of 10 candidates had submitted their nomination papers for the reserved seats, however, five of them withdrew their names later.

Polling on three other reserved seats — one each for technocrats, ulema-o-mashaikh, and overseas Kashmiris — will be conducted on Monday as more than one candidate is contesting each category.

Following the latest results, PTI has 29 seats in the AJKLA, PPP has 12, and PML-N seven.