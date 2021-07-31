Sindh imposes emergency in govt hospitals amid hike in infections

Representational image of a hospital's coronavirus ward. Photo: File.

KARACHI: A surge in coronavirus cases in Sindh has forced the Sindh Health Department to impose an emergency in all government-run hospitals across the province.

The health department issued an official notification in this regard, stating that the emergency has been enforced to cope with the worsening coronavirus situation.

Keeping in view the prevailing coronavirus emergency,the Sindh government on Friday imposed a lockdown till August 8, effective from today (Saturday).

30 patients succumb to deadly virus

Meanwhile, a statement issued on the behalf of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that a total of 30 people succumbed to the deadly virus and 2,772 were infected overnight.

Per the statement, the recent deaths lifted the death tally to 6,001, constituting a 1.6% death rate.



The new infections were reported when 18,267 samples were tested, translating to a positivity ratio of 15.1%.

According to the statement, 43,000 patients are isolated at homes, 1,399 are being treated at different hospitals and 39 at isolation centres.

The condition of 1,221 patients was stated as critical, with 108 of them put on ventilators.

Citizens flock to vaccination centres

Hundreds of citizens flocked to the vaccination centres in Karachi today, since the Sindh government warned of blocking the SIM cards of those who are not getting inoculated against the contagion.

Endless queues of people were seen at the major vaccination centres in the city throughout the day and till late at night.

Sindh government's spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab claimed that the government of Sindh’s warning for blocking SIM cards helped in speeding up the vaccination drive.

"As many as 185,406 people got vaccinated within 24 hours in Sindh," said Wahab, while addressing press conference earlier in the day.