BSEK postpones practical exams of grade 9 and 10

BSEK postpones practical exams of class 9 and 10 as per government's orders of lockdown. File

KARACHI. The annual practical examinations for grade 9th and 10th have been deferred till August 8th, the Board of Secondary Education Karachi Chairman (BSEK) Syed Sharaf Ali Shah said on Friday.

The BSEK has made the decision in light of the provincial government’s orders to impose an immediate lockdown in an attempt to control the rapidly increasing coronavirus cases in the city.

The chairperson said that the practical exams of the science and general groups of grade 9th and 10th will commence from August 9 and will continue till August 17.

“We have made the decision for the safety and convenience of the students and teachers during the imperiling situation,” said Shah.

He said that the headmasters and principles of the schools registered under the BSEK have been directed to strictly follow the standard operating procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of the contagion during the practical exams.

The SOPs include use of face masks, social distancing and other cautions.

Sindh government imposes lockdown

The Sindh government has decided to impose an immediate lockdown till August 8 as the province continues to battle the dangerous surge in COVID-19 infections.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah headed a meeting of the coronavirus task force earlier on the day, which was attended by provincial ministers, medical experts and representatives of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA).

As per the meeting's decision, the lockdown goes into immediate effect tomorrow (Saturday) and will last till August 8.



"Whatever we have notified is after consultations and taking NCOC on board,"said the CM in a press conference after the meeting.

He said that no exams will take place from Monday-Friday and the two weekends that fall within the lockdown period.

The Sindh chief minister urged all the media persons to encourage everyone to get vaccinated, as all vaccines offer protection.

He said that in the next nine days, people should "forget about everything else, and just focus on getting vaccinated".