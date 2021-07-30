Sindh imposes lockdown to curb COVID-19 spike

Lockdown in Karachi. File photo

The Sindh government has announced that a two-week lockdown will be imposed from tomorrow till August 8, confirmed a spokesperson of Sindh chief minister

The decision was taken in a meeting the CM chaired of the provincial task force on coronavirus at CM House on Friday.

Earlier, The News had reported that a decision on whether a two-week lockdown will be imposed in Karachi or not will be taken today during the provincial task force on coronavirus meeting.

For the first time, parliamentary leaders of political parties have also been invited to the meeting.

The Sindh health department has recommended clamping a two-week complete lockdown to contain the spread of the pandemic in Karachi as the positivity rate has gone beyond an alarming 30% in the megacity.



Given the unsettling circumstances of the COVID-19 re-surge in Karachi, the task force has received a strong proposal to impose a complete lockdown in the metropolis.

Medical experts and the health department suggested halting inter-city and intra-city commute for two weeks.



Educational institutions have also been proposed to be closed for two weeks, sources said.