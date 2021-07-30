Dr Ishrat Hussain steps down from his post as PM’s adviser, say sources

Prime Minister’s (PM) Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain has resigned from his post, sources told Geo News Thursday.

Hussain is said to have sent his resignation to PM Imran Khan’s office on Thursday. However, the premier hasn’t approved Dr Hussain’s resignation as yet.

Dr Hussain took office as the PM’s aide on Institutional Reforms and Austerity in 2018 when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s government took over.

He is a Pakistani banker and economist who served at the World Bank for 20 years before retiring in 1999.

The economist also served as the dean of the Institute of Business Administration from 2008-2016 and the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan for seven years from 1999-2006.