Mountaineer Sajid Ali Sadpara confirmed on Thursday that he had found the bodies of his father Ali Sadpara, John Snorri and Jauan Pablo Mohr near the bottleneck of K2, adding that it was impossible to bring them down.

Taking to Twitter, Sajid confirmed that they retrieved the bodies at an altitude of around 8,400 metres on K2.

Sajid said he arrived there along with Canadian filmmaker Elia Saikaly and Nepal's Pasang Kaji Sherpa on a search mission. “The bodies of Mohammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorri were at a difficult place,” he said, adding that it was not possible for them to bring the bodies down.

He said that they were trying to shift the bodies near the route leading to the base camp.

Earlier, on July 26, Gilgit Baltistan Information Minister Fateh Ullah Khan had confirmed that the bodies of Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara, Iceland’s John Snorri and Chile’s Juan Pablo Mohr had been found.

Sajid, along with Saikaly and Sherpa, was summiting the K2 to find the bodies of his father and his companions Snorri, and Mohr.

The mountaineers had gone missing on February 5 and were declared dead a few days later after their bodies were not found and the rescue mission was called off.

The team had reached Camp 4 and flew a drone around the area in search of the bodies, sources had said. Through the drone, the team was able to detect a body above Camp 4 near the bottleneck.

A message from Saikaly had said that Sajid had buried Juan Pablo and that his father's body is located above the bottleneck.

"Sajid just buried Juan Pablo. His father Ali is just above the bottleneck. We will go up again tonight," the Canadian filmmaker had said.