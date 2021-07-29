Federal education ministry announces to go ahead with board exams per schedule

Students at an examination hall amid the current rise in coronavirus cases. File photo

The Federal Education Ministry announced on Wednesday to continue the Board examinations as per schedule across the country regardless of the rise in the coronavirus positivity rate.

The announcement was made through a mutual agreement of officials during a meeting headed by Acting Secretary for the Ministry of Federal Education Asif Haider. The provincial education secretaries attended the meeting virtually.

The meeting jointly decided not to extend the vacations for educational institutions. Meanwhile, the meeting agreed upon conducting academic activities at schools under the strict implementation of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The representatives from the provincial education departments were directed to make decisions regarding the resumption of schools according to the coronavirus positivity ratio in their respective provinces.

Amid calls for delay, inter exams start in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

Early in July, intermediate exams started in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad amid calls for a delay in the papers due to a short time for preparation.

The PML-N had raised this issue in the National Assembly, demanding the government delay the inter exams as students did not get enough time to prepare during the coronavirus lockdown since schools were mostly closed.

However, the federal government refused to postpone the papers, saying it is important to hold exams for the future of students and slammed the “cheap” exam politics of the Opposition lawmakers.

Earlier, the federal government, in consultation with all the provincial authorities, had decided to conduct exams for matric and intermediate students in only elective subjects to facilitate the students amid COVID-19.