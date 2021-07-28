Two killed after cloudburst triggers urban flooding in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Flooding triggered by a cloudburst in Islamabad has killed at least two people, reported Geo News on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said in a message on Twitter that cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas, a statement contradicted by the Met Office

The heavy rains crippled life in the federal capital when it received over 300mm of rain within few hours.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched rescue operation across the city to clear the blocked roads.

Videos from Islamabad's sectors E-11 and D-12 show cars floating in gushing waters after heavy rains that lashed the federal capital and Rawalpindi for hours.



The twin cities received the highest rains during the current monsoon season.

Military's help sought

Pakistan Army troops were deployed in Rawalpindi after the local government sought the military’s help following incessant rains that triggered a high flood in Nullah Lai.

“Heavy rains caused high water level in Nullah Lai and water accumulation in E 11, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Pakistan Army troops assisting local administration in rescue efforts in Rawalpindi. -ISPR

It said that army troops are busy in assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

“Contingency plans are in place to meet any flood situation.”

Earlier, a spokesperson of the National Disaster and Management Authority said that after heavy rains in Rawalpindi and the danger of possible flooding in Nullah Lai, local administration and emergency services were alerted to deal with any emergencies.

Two of a family drowned in Sector E-11

At least two people, including a minor, were killed when water entered homes in Islamabad's Sector E-11, Geo News reported.

According to the affected family, four children and their mother drowned when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house.

They said that the administration rescued three children while one child and the mother died.

An uncle of the deceased child told Geo News that water entered their house at around 6am due to which a wall in the backyard fell.

"Water accumulated in the basement of the house, drowning five members of the family, including four kids."

He said they started rescue efforts on their own while the administration reached the area after 8:30am.

E-11 not under CDA control

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that the flood situation in Sector E-11 was created due to the poor performance of the management of a housing society.

“They do not have the machinery to deal with the flood situation,” sources said, adding that Islamabad’s sector E-11 is not managed by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

They said that CDA management has started drainage work from the area.