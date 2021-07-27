Shehroze Kashif summits K2 to becomes youngest Pakistani to climb the mountain

ISLAMABAD: After summiting Mount Everest, 19-year-old Shehroze Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to climb the world’s second highest peak, K2.

Talking to Geo News, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled K2 at 8:10 am today morning and made history. He said Shehroze began his journey towards K2 two weeks earlier.

The mountaineer reached the base camp on the 14th of July with a view to summit the 8,611 metres peak, his father added.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Alpine Adventure Guides also confirmed that a Pakistani team has successfully waved the national flag on the top of K2. Multiple teams summited K2 including Kashif, the tweet said.

Earlier, on May 11, Sheroze Kashif made history as he became the youngest mountaineer to climb the world's highest peak — Mount Everest.

Kashif was the fifth Pakistani to summit the peak, at 5:05am that morning, and won the title of the world's youngest climber.

At 8,849 metres, Mount Everest is the highest peak in the world.

According to sources, Kashif has also climbed Broad Peak (8,051 metres), the world’s 12th highest mountain.