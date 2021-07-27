Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal in Pakistan for day-long visit

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. Photo: Files

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia's top diplomat Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud landed in Islamabad today for a day-long visit at the Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's invitation.

Prince Faisal was received by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tahir Ashrafi at the Nur Khan Air Base.

The Foreign Office said that Prince Faisal is leading a delegation comprising senior officials of the Saudi government.

"During the visit, the two foreign ministers will exchange views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and international issues. The Saudi Foreign Minister will call on other dignitaries as well during the visit," the Foreign Office had said about the visit.

The FO said that the visit holds "special significance in the backdrop of the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to Saudi Arabia in May 2021".

Pakistan hopes that the visit will provide a timely opportunity to both countries to review the progress in bilateral cooperation.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have long-standing and historic fraternal relations, rooted deep in common faith, shared history and mutual support. The relationship is marked by close cooperation in all fields and mutual collaboration on regional and international issues," the FO said.

The FO hopes that Prince Faisal's visit will reinforce the positive momentum in high-level exchanges and the deepening of bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.