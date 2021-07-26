PM Imran Khan amasses 14 million followers on Twitter

Prime Minister Imran Khan's Twitter followers reached 14 million on Monday — as he became the only Pakistani politician to achieve the feat on the microblogging website.

PM Imran Khan is among the most-followed politicians on Twitter across the world and he not only keeps an active presence on the microblogging site, but the premier also has whopping 10 million followers on Facebook and another 5 million on Instagram.



In today’s day and age, politicians use social media as a means to communicate decisions as well as propagate views — and Pakistan's politicians are not behind anyone in the practice.



The microblogging site in recent years has become "the" platform for societal discourses and dissemination of information.

Leaders of several political parties — PTI, PML-N, PPP — have formed Twitter accounts and are regularly seen tweeting their opinions.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz boasts a following of 6.1 million, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari too is seen actively tweeting to his audience of 4.2 million.

Besides leaders of political parties, several federal ministers have also learned the art of social media.

Leading the list is Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar with an audience of 7.4 million. He is followed by Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhary with 4.1 followers and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi with 3.8 million followers.