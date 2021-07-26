After PTI wins AJK elections, PM Imran vows to continue raising voice for Kashmiris

Prime Minister Imran Khan prior to addressing an election campaign rally in Tarar Khal, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, on July 23, 2021. — File photo

Following PTI's victory in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed to keep raising his voice for Kashmiris on every international forum.

The premier, taking to Twitter, thanked the people of Azad Kashmir for placing their trust in PTI, as he congratulated all of PTI's successful candidates.

"We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes; establish accountability and transparency in government," the prime minister said in a tweet.

"As an ambassador for Kashmir, I will continue to raise my voice on all international forums including UN to ensure the international community fulfils its commitment of self-determination to the Kashmiri people through an UN-sponsored plebiscite," he added.

The PTI emerged as the largest political party in the AJK Legislative Assembly elections and will consequently form a government in the region.

According to the unofficial results of the AJK Election Commission so far, the PTI has won 25 of the 45 seats, PPP has won 11 seats, while PML-N has secured six seats.

Unofficial results are in for all constituencies, except LA-16 Bagh, which has been withheld, according to AJK Election Commission Secretary Muhammad Ghazanfar Khan.

Ballot papers were lost in a clash at two polling stations in the constituency, said Khan. He said polling could not be held at two more polling stations due to the dispute.

Both the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP) and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) have also won one seat each.

Two PTI workers were killed in a clash during polling Sunday. Supporters of the PPP and ruling PTI clashed in one constituency, leading to the two deaths, police officials had said.

The violence mars the latest election test for PM Khan, who has faced growing criticism since his 2018 election win over his handling of the economy and competence to deliver on his election promises.