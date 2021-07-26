Court grants bail to PML-N leader Atta Tarar

GUJRANWALA: A court in Gujranwala on Monday approved the interim bail of PML-N senior leader Atta Tarar and three other supporters of the party.

According to Atta Tarar’s counsel, local magistrate Asif Khan granted bail to the PML-N leader and three other activists of the party today.

The PML-N had said that Tarar along with his supporters was arrested by the Alipur Chatha police.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had also taken to Twitter to condemn the arrests.

Talking to journalist after the interim bail, Tarar alleged that he was arrested on the directives of PM Imran Khan and the principal secretary of Punjab’s chief minister. The PML-N leader claimed that he has been asked yesterday night to contact Punjab CM’s Principal Secretary Tahir Khursheed.

Atta Tarar said that he was being politically victimized. Giving details of the incident, Tarar said that police had arrested only PML-N’s workers after a clash among the workers of his party and PTI in the area.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N leader along with his three supporters had been arrested on Sunday when they were staging a protest demonstration outside the Alipur Chatha police station against the detentions of some of PML-N activists.

Police said that Atta Tarar and three other PML-N activists had been arrested on the charges of attacking on the police station, threatening police personnel and tearing their uniforms. 24 people were nominated in the case, the police added.