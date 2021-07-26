File photo of COVAX consignment in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The second consignment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and a batch of Chinese made CanSino vaccine arrived in Pakistan on Monday.

Three million doses of the Moderna vaccine, donated under the COVAX programmer, has reached Islamabad, health ministry officials confirmed.



The first batch of 2.5 million Moderna vaccine doses was delivered by the US earlier this month.

This is the fifth batch of vaccines to be obtained under COVAX.

So far, Pakistan has received four consignments of various coronavirus vaccines under the COVAX programme apart from this recent one. They include shipments of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX has pledged free COVID-19 vaccines for 20% of Pakistan's population.

Over 200,000 doses of CanSino vaccine reach Pakistan

More than 200,000 vaccine doses of the CanSino vaccine also arrived in Pakistan, said the the spokesperson of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The NDMA spokesperson said the vaccine doses have been handed over to the Health Ministry.