Army vehicle falls into ravine martyring four soldiers

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sunday four soldiers were martyred when Quick Reaction Force (QRF) vehicle toppled into a ravine in Laswa.

The incident took place as the vehicle was about to take a steep turn near Neelum Valley, the military's media wing said.

The troops are busy maintaining law and order in Azad Jammu and Kashmir amid the Legislative Assembly elections when the incident occurred, the ISPR said.



Other than the martyred army personnel, three other soldiers and a civilian driver were injured in the incident, the ISPR said.



"The injured have been evacuated to [a] nearby medical facility for necessary medical care," the military's media wing added.