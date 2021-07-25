Wife allegedly burnt alive by husband in Hyderabad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HYDERABAD: A man in Hyderabad on Sunday allegedly burnt his wife alive, Geo News reported.
According to the report, the couple's 17-month-old daughter was also burnt and injured during the incident.
The infant has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, while the body of the victim has also been transported to a mortuary for postmortem.
Last week, another incident of domestic violence took place in the Barrage Colony of Hyderabad when the alleged perpetrator — identified as Omar Khalid Memon — killed his wife after torturing her. The couple had four children together.