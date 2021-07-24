National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf (right) speaks during an interview with Indian journalist Karan Thapar (left). — The Wire

Pakistan will not resume talks with India until it takes back the unilateral and aggressive actions it has taken in occupied Kashmir, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf told Indian journalist Karan Thapar on Saturday.

Yusuf said the question that whether Islamabad can ever expect a relationship of respect with the Modi-led Hindutva government in India is being raised in Pakistan, during an interview published on The Wire.

He said that Pakistan would not resume diplomatic relations with Indian until it is ready to resolve the Kashmir issue in line with the United Nations resolutions.

"We have made it clear to India that we will stand with Kashmiris till the end," the national security adviser said, reiterating Pakistan's resolute stance on the region.

At one point in the interview, Yusuf left Thapar speechless after asking him why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referred to as Adolf Hitler in his own country.

The NSA told the journalist that there was evidence of India's miscreancy in the region and informed him that there were clear links of Indian involvement in the Lahore blast — which left three dead and dozens injured.



Following the June 23 incident, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, when asked to comment on New Delhi’s involvement in the Lahore blast, had said India was trying to divert attention from its internal issues by sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan.

The foreign minister, speaking on Geo News programme "Geo Pakistan", had said that Pakistan would tell the world how India is funding terrorism in other countries.

"India will have to stop terrorism in Pakistan," Yusuf said.

The NSA said the BJP-led government in India is working on a fascist agenda. "Pakistan has always wished for peace, but the Hindutva ideology always becomes a hurdle in achieving it."



Yusuf reminded the journalist that Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had admitted that New Delhi had used the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for political gains.

India's Jaishankar had last week admitted that Pakistan is on the grey list of the FATF because of the "efforts of Narendra Modi's government".

According to a report published by The Print, India's external affairs minister credited the Modi-led government for its "efforts" to ensure that FATF kept Pakistan on the grey list.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Yusuf said Pakistan was seeking a political solution to settle the differences in the war-torn country.

At the end of the interview, Yusuf expressed his sadness over the coronavirus situation in India and invited Thapar to Pakistan.