‘Spoilers’ in Kabul constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral ties: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at 'spoilers' in Kabul, National Security Adviser to the Government of Pakistan Moeed Yusuf on Thursday said that vitriolic and delusional statements from some Afghan officials, whom he described as having been "imposed" on the Afghan people "as their senior officials", were constantly attempting to vitiate bilateral relations on purpose to deflect attention from their own failures.



Taking to Twitter, Moeed Yusuf said, "Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. In this spirit, PM Imran Khan agreed to meet [Afghan] President [Ashraf] Ghani recently to continue our engagement."

He maintained that Afghanistan is being embarrassed daily due to these idiotic statements, adding, “Afghans should rest assured that everyone can see through the nefarious agenda of these spoilers.

He was referring to a spate of critical statements made by officials of the incumbent Afghan regime casting aspersions on Pakistan's intent in the peace process.

The sharp rebuke followed a clear insult directed at Pakistan from Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh a day earlier and Afghan president Ghani's attempt to lay the blame of his regime's rapid implosion on Pakistan's doorstep at a public forum in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present.

Pakistan had earlier also officially broken ties with Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib after he crudely insulted the country.