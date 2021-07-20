PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz (L) and Jemima Goldsmith (R)

LONDON: In response to remarks made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice president Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith on Tuesday said that she had left Pakistan due to "antisemitic attacks" by the media and local politicians.



In her Tweet, Jemima Goldsmith wrote, “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.” Jemima maintained that she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

Despite passing of over 16 years, such antisemitic attacks against her still continued, she added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice president Maryam Nawaz exchanged barbs during their recent political rallies ahead of polls in Azad Kashmir.

In his speech, talking about the pictures of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who went abroad in 2019 for treatment, attending his grandson Junaid Safdar's polo match in the UK, PM Imran said, "The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match."



“The common man cannot play polo. You need a lot of money to keep a horse and play polo. So tell us where this dear grandson got this money from. It's your money." He added.



Following his statement, Maryam Nawaz had also launched an anti-semitic tirade and said, "He is Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews."