COAS tells Chinese envoy both countries need to thwart designs threatening strategic cooperation

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on July 19, 2021. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Monday Pakistan and China both countries need to thwart the designs of those threatening their strategic cooperation.



The development came during the army chief's meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong at the General Headquarters, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The COAS said as China and Pakistan work for peace, they needed to stay strong to thwart designs of all inimical forces challenging their resolve.



The army chief extended heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to the government and the people of the Republic of China, particularly the bereaved families affected by the Dasu incident.



The army chief said Pakistan Army greatly values its brotherly relations with its time-tested friend and also assured full support and security of Chinese citizens working in Pakistan.

"Both agreed on the need for continuous engagement and coordination for peace and stability in the region," the military's media wing added.



