Pakistani actor Umar Sharif claps back against wife Zarin Ghazal in property row

KARACHI: Comedian and actor Umar Sharif has officially taken his third wife Zarin Ghazal to court over a property dispute.

The actor himself is an amnesia patient and according claims from his lawyer, his wife made an official gift deed, following his diagnosis in 2020, and decided to move forward with the selling process without consent.

According to Geo News, a notice has officially been issued in regards to the case and has been dated for August 10th.

For those unversed, the apartment in question was a personal investment the actor made via a bank loan back in 2016 and is currently worth over Rs 11 crore.