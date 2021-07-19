Jennifer Lopez showcases her young and lithe figure as she gives fans fitness envy

Jennifer Lopez showed off her eye-popping chiseled abs in cropped top as she stepped out in Santa Monica on Sunday.



The 52-year-old singer/dancer/actress displayed her young and lithe figure to give fans fitness envy during her chic appearance in the parking lot of Lionsgate Entertainment in California.

The multi-hyphenate entertainer looked smashing as she sported a white and blue marble print sweat clothes set, consisting of a long sleeve crop top and baggy pants. She also shouldered a tan leather tote bag accented with golden sequins.

Lopez had her blondish brown hair tied back into a bun, and put on oversized sunglasses. JLo has been even more in the spotlight as she has been seeing house-hunting in LA with her on-again boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The mother of two, who shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, has been based in Miami, Florida.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance soon after they had separated from their previous partners. Jlo from Yankee Alex Rodriguez, and Affleck from actress Ana de Armas.