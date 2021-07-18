Sindh to allow only vaccinated persons to travel in passenger buses, check into hotels

KARACHI: The Sindh government Sunday announced fresh measures to curb the coronavirus from spreading and encouraging vaccination against the infection.

The Sindh Home Ministry issued directions for the government to ensure that only vaccinated persons are allowed to commute through passenger buses, check into hotels, eat at restaurants and attend outdoor wedding functions.

"Amid likely increased movement/activities during Eid Ul Azha; the special focus for SOPs compliance of the Divisional/District Administration will also be on following areas:"

Compliance to mask wearing through innovative means

Tourism Sector. Only vaccinated individuals will be allowed to tourists destinations/Areas

Transport Sector (Bus Addas/Railway Stations)

Hotels/ Restaurants/Cafes (Indoor / Outdoor)

Marriages (Outdoor)

Cattle Markets

Amusement Parks

Public Parks

These measures will stay in place till July 25, as per the notification.

Pakistan has been seeing a steady rise in coronavirus cases over the past week, with the coronavirus positivity ratio breaching the 5% barrier and the country reporting over 2,500 cases as well.

Authorities in Pakistan have warned that the country is undergoing a fourth wave of the infection, with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announcing a fresh set of restrictions.

Smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Korangi District

As per a report in Daily Jang, a smart lockdown has been imposed in Korangi District's Rafah-e-Aam Society, Shah Faisal Colony and Gulzar Colony areas.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in the district till July 31.

On the other hand, all markets will remain closed in Lahore today (Sunday) as per the directives of the city's deputy commissioner.

