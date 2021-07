BISE Lahore says intermediate answer sheets burned

The spokesperson for the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Saturday said that several answers sheets for the intermediate part-two exams of Islamiat (Elective) and Principal Accounting were burned in Lahore's Kahna area.

"Some miscreants set the motorcycle of the examination centre's superintendent on fire," the spokesperson said, as he shed light on how the solved answer sheets were burned.

A case has been registered in this regard at the Kahna Police Station against unidentified people, he said. The motive behind the act remains unknown.

"48 out 50 candidates attempted their annual examination in Kahna today," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the authorities were strictly monitoring the examination centres across the city, adding that the exams of Islamiat and Special Military Studies would be taken in the evening.

The BISE chairman and controller examinations reached the site following the incident to begin an investigation.

Minister for Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfaraz, taking notice of the incident, demanded the Lahore board submit a report in this regard immediately.