Pakistan joins 'quadrilateral platform' to 'enhance regional connectivity'

US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar, Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Photo: Twitter/State SCA

The Foreign Office announced on Friday that Pakistan has agreed in principle to join a "new quadrilateral diplomatic platform" along with United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan to "enhance regional connectivity".

"Representatives of the United States, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity," read the statement, which was also issued by the US State Department.

The statement said that the four countries agreed that "long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan" is "critical for regional-connectivity". It also said that the countries were unanimous in agreeing that "peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing".

"Recognising the historic opportunity to open flourishing international trade routes, the parties intend to cooperate to expand trade, build transit links and strengthen business-to-business ties," said the FO.

The parties agreed to meet in the coming months to determine the modalities of this cooperation with mutual consensus.