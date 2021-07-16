 
close
Fri Jul 16, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 16, 2021

PMC makes important announcement for MDCAT 2021 candidates

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Jul 16, 2021
PMC logo
PMC logo

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Friday made an important announcement for candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021. 

Taking to Twitter, PMC urged candidates to bring one of the following to testing centres when appearing for the MDCAT2021 exams:

  • CNIC
  • NADRA Smart Card/Juvenile Card
  • NICOP
  • Password

The PMC cautioned candidates that B-forms will not be accepted as a proper ID document at the testing centers. 

More From Pakistan

Latest News