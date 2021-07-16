PMC makes important announcement for MDCAT 2021 candidates

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Friday made an important announcement for candidates appearing for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2021.
Taking to Twitter, PMC urged candidates to bring one of the following to testing centres when appearing for the MDCAT2021 exams:
The PMC cautioned candidates that B-forms will not be accepted as a proper ID document at the testing centers.