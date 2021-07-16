PM Imran Khan holds telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday assured his Chinese counterparty that no effort would be spared to fully investigate the Dasu incident.

In a telephonic conversation with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, he said no hostile forces would be allowed to damage brotherly relations between Pakistan and China.

The prime minister expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives of Chinese nationals caused by the tragic incident in Dasu.

PM Khan said the people of Pakistan share the grief and pain of the bereaved families. He underlined that the government of Pakistan is providing the best possible medical care to the injured Chinese nationals.

“Pakistan and China have an iron clad friendship that has withstood the vicissitudes of time,” he said.

He said the security of Chinese nationals, workers, projects and institutions in Pakistan was the highest priority of the government.

‘PM monitoring probe’

On Thursday, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that "terrorism cannot be ruled out" in the Dasu accident.

"Initial investigations into Dasu incident have now confirmed traces of explosives," the minister had said.

He had said that PM Imran Khan is "personally supervising all developments in this regard" and that the government is closely coordinating with the Chinese embassy.

"We are committed to fight the menace of terrorism together," he had said.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had said that a "comprehensive" probe has been launched into the incident, adding that it is "also being investigated from the angle of terrorism".

He had added that close contact is being maintained with Chinese officials.

Dasu incident

On Wednesday, a bus carrying Chinese workers in Khyber Pakhunkhwa's plunged into a ravine "after a mechanical failure resulting in leakage of gas that caused a blast", a statement from the Foreign Office had said.

According to the statement, Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff "were proceeding to their work place for an ongoing project".