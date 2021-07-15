ISI briefs President Alvi on national security

President Dr Arif Alvi being briefed by Director General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, on July 15, 2021. — President's Secretariat

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence on Thursday briefed President Arif Alvi on national security and the situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the President's Secretariat said.



The meeting was held at the ISI headquarters, during which the president also got a briefing on cybersecurity "as he was keenly interested in the matter".

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the president on his arrival at the ISI headquarters.

The president appreciated the efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over its professional preparedness.