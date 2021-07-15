Lahore board reveals date for matric exams in July

File photo.

The Lahore board on Thursday revealed that matric exams in the city will commence from July 29.

The Board for Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) said roll number slips for candidates appearing for the class X secondary school examinations have been issued.

As per data shared by the BISE Lahore, 308,094 candidates in total will attempt matric exams in the city. Of these, 158,347 are boys while 142,547 are girls, said the spokesperson of the board.

"For the convenience of the students, 866 exam centres have been set up across the city," said the spokesperson.

He clarified that exam centres have been set up in different areas for students of Danish schools who are attempting the exams.