Tajikistan's defence minister, Gen Bajwa discuss recent developments in Afghanistan

Defence Minister of Tajikistan General Sherali Mirzo called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters today.

Tajikistan's Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday discussed the recent development in Afghanistan, said the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The ISPR said that the minister and the army chief in their meeting at the GHQ discussed matters of mutual interests.

The overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan — especially the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border — was discussed, besides measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration.

"Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability," said the army chief. He also appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

On the other hand, the Tajik minister appreciated Pakistan's positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.