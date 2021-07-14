 
Wed Jul 14, 2021
Pakistan

July 14, 2021

Dasu Dam project: Six killed in Upper Kohistan bus accident

Pakistan

Wed, Jul 14, 2021
Dasu Hydro Power Project site. File photo
UPPER KOHISTAN: At least six people were killed and several injured Wednesday when a bus taking Dasu Dam workers met an accident near a labour camp.

The vehicle was transporting staff that has been working on building the Dasu Dam, as per reports, adding that four foreigners also lost their lives in the incident.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to the Rural Health Centre Dasu. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Arif said an investigation is being conducted into the incident.

