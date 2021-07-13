Earthquake measuring 5.0 on Richter scale rocks Sindh's Sehwan

Photo: File

SEHWAN: An earthquake struck Sindh's Sehwan and surrounding areas on Tuesday, shaking houses and leaving citizens scared, Geo News reported.

Even though there were no reported casualties, strong tremors were felt in the city which left houses, billboards, and trees shaking vigorously, the seismological centre said.

Scared of the quake, people rushed out of their houses to protect themselves.

The seismological centre recorded the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was measured at 43 kilometres.

Southern Iran has been identified as the epicentre of the earthquake.