Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said Tuesday the Delta variant of the coronavirus is making up 50% of the total cases in Pakistan.
The lawmaker, speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", said the COVID-19 vaccines that Pakistan is administering are effective against the Delta variant.
Dr Hamid highlighted that no vaccine in the world is 100% effective against the Delta variant, however, if a person gets the jab, the virus will not affect their health badly.
Following Dr Hamid's revelation, the Sindh Health Department, in a statement, confirmed detecting 35 cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in Karachi.
From June till now, there have been 35 verified cases of the Delta variant found in selected COVID-19 positive samples, the statement read, adding that the individuals who were carrying this variant showed extreme symptoms of the virus.
A family of five, living in the city's Lyari area, turned out to be COVID-19 positive with the delta variant. At present, all five are under treatment. In July, 18 cases of the Delta variant have been detected.