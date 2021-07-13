 
close
Tue Jul 13, 2021
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

50% COVID-19 cases are of Delta variant, says Dr Nausheen Hamid

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021

Federal Parliamentary Health Secretary Dr Nausheen Hamid said Tuesday the Delta variant of the coronavirus is making up 50% of the total cases in Pakistan.

The lawmaker, speaking during Geo News' programme "Geo Pakistan", said the COVID-19 vaccines that Pakistan is administering are effective against the Delta variant.

Dr Hamid highlighted that no vaccine in the world is 100% effective against the Delta variant, however, if a person gets the jab, the virus will not affect their health badly.

Sindh detects 35 Delta variant cases

Following Dr Hamid's revelation, the Sindh Health Department, in a statement, confirmed detecting 35 cases of the coronavirus Delta variant in Karachi.

From June till now, there have been 35 verified cases of the Delta variant found in selected COVID-19 positive samples, the statement read, adding that the individuals who were carrying this variant showed extreme symptoms of the virus.

A family of five, living in the city's Lyari area, turned out to be COVID-19 positive with the delta variant. At present, all five are under treatment. In July, 18 cases of the Delta variant have been detected.

More From Pakistan

Latest News