Tue Jul 13, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
July 13, 2021

Three terrorists killed during operation in Kurram District

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Jul 13, 2021

The military's media wing said Tuesday that three terrorists were killed during an an area sanitisation operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram District.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement,  said two security forces personnel were martyred during the operation that was conducted on reports of terrorists' presence in the area.

During intense exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed, the military's media wing said, adding a-cordon-and-search operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The security forces personnel who were martyred include:

- Captain Basit, 25, who is a resident of Haripur; and

- Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, 22, who is a resident of Orakzai.

