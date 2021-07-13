Federal cabinet grants three holidays on account of Eid-ul-Adha

Photo: File.

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Tuesday decided to grant three official holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, beginning from Tuesday, July 20 and ending on Thursday, July 22.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the federal cabinet with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. Several other important announcements were made during the meeting.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry later spoke to the media to confirm the news. He also apprised the media of the coronavirus situation in the country and said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had initially proposed five holidays but the cabinet approved only three.

It should be noted that a day ago, the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to the prime minister, suggesting a four-day holiday on Eid-ul-Adha.