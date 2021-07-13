Fake notification.

ISLAMABAD: Eid holidays notification viral on social media is “fake”, Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat said Tuesday.

Shafqaat shared the image of the notification on his verified Twitter account earlier today.

The said notification was widely shared on social media platforms, creating confusion among the public about the dates for Eid holidays.

It is pertinent to mention that the Federal government is expected to announce a three-day holiday on account of Bakra Eid 2021.

Sources told Geo News on Monday that the Interior Ministry had sent a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan, suggesting a four-day holiday on the religious festival.

However, sources said, the decision has been made to announce only a three-day holiday from July 20 to July 22.

In case of three holidays, employees will have to resume offices on the third day of Eid as the 10th Zil Hajj is falling on July 21 and July 23 will be the last day of Bakra Eid, sources said.